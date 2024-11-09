Availability Report: Jyaire Hill 'questionable' ahead of Indiana contest

Michigan continues to be banged up as it heads into its matchup against Curt Cignetti and No. 8 Indiana. The Wolverines did get a bit healthier than they were in recent weeks, but they will be without star cornerback Will Johnson for the third consecutive week, and starting cornerback Jyaire Hill is listed as questionable.

The Wolverines will need to put together a masterful performance — something they arguably haven't done all season — in order to knock off the College Football Playoff hopeful Hoosiers.

Below is the full availability report for the Wolverines.