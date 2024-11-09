Availability Report: Jyaire Hill 'questionable' ahead of Indiana contest

Michigan continues to be banged up as it heads into its matchup against Curt Cignetti and No. 8 Indiana. The Wolverines did get a bit healthier than they were in recent weeks, but they will be without star cornerback Will Johnson for the third consecutive week, and starting cornerback Jyaire Hill is listed as questionable.
The Wolverines will need to put together a masterful performance — something they arguably haven't done all season — in order to knock off the College Football Playoff hopeful Hoosiers.
Below is the full availability report for the Wolverines.
Questionable
DB Jyaire Hill
Out
WR Amorion Walker
DB Will Johnson
DB Jaden Mangham
LB Micah Pollard
DB Rod Moore
LB Christian Boivin
OL Jeff Persi
TE Hogan Hansen
