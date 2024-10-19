Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury

It's been two weeks since Michigan played its last football game, and the Wolverines have had plenty of time to reset both physically and mentally heading into the second half of the season. Ranked 24th in the country, Michigan is the lowest it's been in the AP Poll since the 2021 season.

Two weeks ago in Seattle, Michigan was without three starters — including two on the offensive line — which played a big factor in the team's 27-17 loss to Washington in the rematch of last year's national championship game.

Michigan will get Derrick Moore and Dominick Giudice back from injury, but starting left tackle Myles Hinton is listed as questionable. Below is the full availability report.