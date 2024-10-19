Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury
circle avatar
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Twitter
@brockheilig

It's been two weeks since Michigan played its last football game, and the Wolverines have had plenty of time to reset both physically and mentally heading into the second half of the season. Ranked 24th in the country, Michigan is the lowest it's been in the AP Poll since the 2021 season.

Two weeks ago in Seattle, Michigan was without three starters — including two on the offensive line — which played a big factor in the team's 27-17 loss to Washington in the rematch of last year's national championship game.

Michigan will get Derrick Moore and Dominick Giudice back from injury, but starting left tackle Myles Hinton is listed as questionable. Below is the full availability report.

Questionable

DB Aamir Hall

LB Jimmy Rolder

OL Myles Hinton

Out

DB Jaden Mangham

LB Micah Pollard

DB Rod Moore

DL Enow Etta

DB Ja’Den McBurrows

RB Jordan Marshall

DL Rayshaun Benny

RB Leon Franklin

RB Bryson Kuzdzal

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram