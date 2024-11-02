Availability report: Michigan to be without key contributors yet again

in other news
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Oregon
The M&BR staff prediction the outcome of Michigan vs. Oregon.
What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan this week
What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan this week.
Opponent Lookahead: Where Oregon ranks statistically
Looking at where Michigan's next opponent, Oregon, ranks statistically.
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Oregon
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Oregon.
2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith announces decommitment from Michigan
Michigan loses 2025 Rivals100 QB Carter Smith.
in other news
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Oregon
The M&BR staff prediction the outcome of Michigan vs. Oregon.
What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan this week
What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan this week.
Opponent Lookahead: Where Oregon ranks statistically
Looking at where Michigan's next opponent, Oregon, ranks statistically.
Michigan football welcomes No. 1 Oregon to the Big House on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines will have an opportunity to knock off the nation's best team and flip the Big Ten standings upside down.
Oregon, though, has proven to be a tough out, having knocked off ranked teams Ohio State, Boise State and Illinois already this season.
To pull off the major upset, Michigan will need to overcome being extremely shorthanded in the defensive backfield.
Starters Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill are both out for Saturday's game, and starting right tackle Andrew Gentry is also out for the season after suffering an undisclosed injury in last week's win over Michigan State.
Below is the full availability report for the Oregon contest.
Questionable
RB Jordan Marshall
DL Rayshaun Benny
RB Bryson Kuzdzal
Out
WR Amorion Walker
DB Will Johnson
DB Jaden Mangham
LB Micah Pollard
DB Rod Moore
DB Jyaire Hill
LB Christian Boivin
OL Andrew Gentry
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram