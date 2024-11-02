Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
Availability report: Michigan to be without key contributors yet again
Brock Heilig
Staff Writer
Michigan football welcomes No. 1 Oregon to the Big House on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines will have an opportunity to knock off the nation's best team and flip the Big Ten standings upside down.

Oregon, though, has proven to be a tough out, having knocked off ranked teams Ohio State, Boise State and Illinois already this season.

To pull off the major upset, Michigan will need to overcome being extremely shorthanded in the defensive backfield.

Starters Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill are both out for Saturday's game, and starting right tackle Andrew Gentry is also out for the season after suffering an undisclosed injury in last week's win over Michigan State.

Below is the full availability report for the Oregon contest.

Questionable

RB Jordan Marshall

DL Rayshaun Benny

RB Bryson Kuzdzal

Out

WR Amorion Walker

DB Will Johnson

DB Jaden Mangham

LB Micah Pollard

DB Rod Moore

DB Jyaire Hill

LB Christian Boivin

OL Andrew Gentry

