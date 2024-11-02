Availability report: Michigan to be without key contributors yet again

Michigan football welcomes No. 1 Oregon to the Big House on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines will have an opportunity to knock off the nation's best team and flip the Big Ten standings upside down.

Oregon, though, has proven to be a tough out, having knocked off ranked teams Ohio State, Boise State and Illinois already this season.

To pull off the major upset, Michigan will need to overcome being extremely shorthanded in the defensive backfield.

Starters Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill are both out for Saturday's game, and starting right tackle Andrew Gentry is also out for the season after suffering an undisclosed injury in last week's win over Michigan State.

Below is the full availability report for the Oregon contest.