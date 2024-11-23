Published Nov 23, 2024
Availability Report: Semaj Morgan unavailable for Northwestern matchup
Brock Heilig
It's senior day at the Big House, and a handful of Michigan legends will be playing their last game in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are fighting for bowl eligibility, and their best chance to achieve it is against Northwestern on Saturday.

However, as it has been for many times already this season, Michigan will be without a host of key contributors. Will Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive game with an injury, and Semaj Morgan is also unavailable.

Below is the full availability report.

Questionable

OL Jeff Persi

Out

WR Semaj Morgan

WR Amorion Walker

DB Will Johnson

DB Jaden Mangham

LB Micah Pollard

DB Rod Moore

LB Christian Boivin

