Availability Report: Semaj Morgan unavailable for Northwestern matchup

It's senior day at the Big House, and a handful of Michigan legends will be playing their last game in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are fighting for bowl eligibility, and their best chance to achieve it is against Northwestern on Saturday.
However, as it has been for many times already this season, Michigan will be without a host of key contributors. Will Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive game with an injury, and Semaj Morgan is also unavailable.
Below is the full availability report.
Questionable
OL Jeff Persi
Out
WR Semaj Morgan
WR Amorion Walker
DB Will Johnson
DB Jaden Mangham
LB Micah Pollard
DB Rod Moore
LB Christian Boivin
