Heading into his junior season with the Michigan Wolverines, forward Isiah Livers has dedicated himself to improving during the summer.

Livers has worked with Micah Lancaster, the founder of I’m Possible Training, this summer to work on his game. Lancaster has worked with players of all levels and has trained NBA players such as Victor Oladipo, Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns, Brandon Ingram, OG Anunoby and Evan Turner.

After working with Livers this summer, Lancaster thinks Livers can be special. Livers came to Lancaster and devoted himself to not being afraid of critique.

“For all my players, they come in for what I call installments,” Lancaster told the Wolverine. “What we’re looking for each time they come in is a new set of weaknesses that we can attack. He came in multiple times looking for us to locate a new weakness each time.”