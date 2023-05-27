The first season of the Tracy Smith era in Ann Arbor is now all but finished as the Wolverines were eliminated by the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday morning, 5-0. Michigan couldn't find any offensive momentum as Iowa's Ty Langenberg was nearly unhittable on the mound.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qcm91ZCBvZiBvdXIgZmlnaHQgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24hPGJyPjxicj5X ZSB3aWxsIGJlIGJhY2shIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nRlA3TnQ0 dkJ2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0ZQN050NHZCdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNaWNoaWdhbiBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQHVtaWNoYmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hiYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY2 MjUwMTA3ODQwNTk4NDI1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjcs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Dual-sport athlete and backup quarterback Brandon Mann got the start on the bump for Michigan. It was Mann's first start of the season, and despite some early nerves, he settled in for a solid outing.

He exited the game in the third inning with no score and the bases loaded. Eamon Horwedel entered the game from the bullpen and limited the damage to just one run.

However, Michigan's offense remained quiet as Langenberg's dominance continued on the mound. He worked his way through the Michigan lineup with ease, and his day came to an end after the seventh inning.

Langenberg gave up just two hits in his seven innings of work, and he struck out nine Michigan batters en route to the win.

For Michigan, the season is almost certainly over. The Wolverines compiled a 28-28 record on the season, and they were ranked No. 119 in college baseball's RPI as of May 26.

All in all, it was a solid season for U-M, which lost not only plenty of production on the field, but it also lost its head coach, Erik Bakich, to Clemson.