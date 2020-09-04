Tomorrow should have been game day for the Michigan Wolverines' football program, with the club originally slated to open the year in Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies (or Purdue at home once the revised schedule came out).

Instead, we're left without Big Ten football as most of the other conferences around the nation begin to kick off their seasons over the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, we gave readers a behind-the-scenes look at what all occurs at TheWolverine.com on game weeks leading up to kickoff, and today we're providing an in-depth look at what occurs on game day itself.