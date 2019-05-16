Beilein Move Makes Brazdeikis' Decision A Slam Dunk ... Poole Talks U-M
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis was very likely to stay in the NBA Draft, and John Beilein's decision to take the Cleveland job probably clinched it.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook