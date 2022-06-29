Beilein to be inducted into CBB Hall of Fame

Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this fall as a part of the nine-man Class of 2022.

Beilein, currently a senior adviser for the Pistons, had a career record of 829-468 (.639) in 41 years as a college head coach. He has 23 different 20-plus win seasons and has a winning record in 35 seasons, placing him in the top 10 for career victories among active Division I head coaches, according to MGoBlue.com.

In his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, Beilein's accolades included two Big Ten Tournament championships, two regular-season conference championships, two trips to the national championship, two to the Final Four, and a Big Ten Coach of the Year award, and National Coach of the Year.

He sent many Wolverines off to have successful NBA careers, including Jordan Poole, Duncan Robinson, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Caris LeVert, Mo Wagner, D.J. Wilson, Ignaz Brazdeikis, Isaiah Livers, and more.

Before his time at Michigan, he won the NIT with West Virginia and compiled a 104-60 record across five seasons, including tournament runs to the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen. He coached at Richmond, Canisius, Le Moyne, Nazareth, Erie Community College, and Newfane High School before rising to the top of college basketball. He was a head coach at every stop.

Of course, after Michigan, there's that stint he had with the Cavaliers, but we don't have to talk about that.