"There’s a lot of similarities [between the two coaches]," Bredeson said in a video conference with the Baltimore media. "Each of them has their own tweaks to how they run their own program, but you can definitely see a lot of glaring similarities between the two.

He played four seasons for U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh . Now, he'll play for Harbaugh's older brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh . While the Ravens had inside information on Bredeson as a player and a person, Bredeson has his own inside insight into what it takes to play for a Harbaugh, giving him a leg up on other newcomers to the team.

Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft. Bredeson was a two-time captain at U-M, a three-time All-Big Ten performer and an AP and Walter Camp All-American as a senior.

"We spoke right after the pick came in," Bredeson said. "We talked a little bit that night, and he told me to just do what I did in Ann Arbor and everything will transfer over."

Soon after Bredeson was picked by the Ravens, he spoke with his former head coach.

"You know, their mannerisms — a lot of them are the same. So, it’s comforting for me knowing I’m still in the Harbaugh family."

"Just kind of the way that the playbook’s set up, the way the program is being run.

While Bredeson may have an advantage with his familiarity with the Harbaughs, he's still focused on trying to make a smooth transition from the college ranks to the pro game, saying adjusting to the "speed of the game" will be the biggest challenge.

"Everybody’s bigger, faster, stronger at the next level, so if I can get adjusted to that and start playing consistently at that level, the better off I’ll be," Bredeson said.

Bredeson wants to get on the field early in his career, but notes that he's willing to do whatever is best for the team.

"We play this game to win games and get on the field, and I’m going to do whatever I can to help the o-line and help the team," Bredeson said. "So, whether that’s starting or being in a backup role, this team’s trying to win a championship, and I’m going to do everything I can to help push that goal forward."

Last season, the Ravens rushed for 3,296 yards in the regular season, which set the all-time NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record. Bredeson is excited to play in a system that holds running the ball in such a high regard.

"Every offensive lineman loves to run the football," Bredeson said. "And coming to a team like Baltimore where that’s such a heavy emphasis, it’s really exciting, and I couldn’t have picked a better offensive line unit or offense to be drafted to. I’m just really excited to get there and start competing."

That run-heavy attack will fit right in line with Bredeson's skillset.

"I think one of my strengths is my strength, and being able to move guys off the line is something I really take pride in," he said.

He's also excited to block for the reigning NFL MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is one of the most dynamic playmakers the league has seen in some time.

"He’s a remarkable player, and I’m beyond excited to start working with him," Bredeson said of Jackson. "I think it’s going to be different for me with having a guy that’s so athletic and so skilled back there, but it’s gonna be exciting and I really, really can’t wait to start playing with him."