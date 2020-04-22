He joined another former U-M All-American offensive lineman, Jon Jansen , on the In The Trenches podcast to talk about the upcoming draft and to look back at some memories of his time at U-M.

Former Michigan two-time captain and All-American left guard Ben Bredeson will hear his name called this weekend in the NFL Draft, which runs from Thursday until Saturday.

• On what he wanted to show scouts at the Senior Bowl: "I wanted to show them I could play center, and I was a confident center, I knew how to run the show and physically, I was able to snap the ball and play a different position. I wanted to show I could play right guard, as well, because my whole career at Michigan, I strictly played left guard. I wanted to advertise the versatility a little bit.

"It’s always a blessing to compete against the best guys in the country who went to all these elite schools, being able to get on the same team as them and compete against other top guys was a great experience."

• On his virtual pro day, since U-M's was cancelled due to COVID-19: "My agent and I ended up doing that about a week or two later back here in Wisconsin. We went to the field and filmed some offensive line drills of me playing some guard and center and sent them off to every team."

• What teams asked him at the combine: "They definitely try to rattle you or make you go very fast in your calls, see how fast you can process things.

"It’s a whirlwind in there. You walk into a room and there’s 32 tables, every team has a table. You’re just standing there, and they pull you from table to table. Everybody gets their 13-minute session, and then the horn rings and you get up and some other team is grabbing you and you do that for a four-hour deal.

"It gets kind of draining at the end, but it’s something you push through. At the end of the day, you’re at the NFL Combine and you’re trying to be a pro, so there’s not really anything you can complain about."

• On the fact that the draft is finally almost here: "It’s strange that the week has finally come. It’s been something that’s always in the future. ‘The draft is coming, the draft is coming.’ And then, realizing that by the end of the week, you’re going to know what team you’re playing for and where you’re moving, basically where you’re going to be for the next four years. It’s a lot different than it was from college, where you get to pick and you’re in control. You’re in no control here, but it’s very exciting because you’re going to be able to achieve your childhood dream, but there’s still some nervousness to it, as well."

• On Michigan's 2016 recruiting class: I was thinking about that the other day, how many guys from our class we were able to turn into pro players. It’s something that we’re proud of. We always had this dream as a class to have success at Michigan. Some of the goals, we weren’t able to achieve, but you always have that long-term, ‘I hope we can play against each other in the NFL.’

"Being able to go through the four years with those guys and already see that David Long, Devin Bush and Rashan Gary have success in the league. Having it be the rest of our turn this year, it’s exciting. There’s still a few guys that are going to do a fifth year at Michigan — Carlo Kemp’s going to do that fifth year there. There’s still more coming, and it’s been an honor to be a part of that class."

• Favorite memories at Michigan: "It’s tough. For me, the Notre Dame game was very special this year — under the lights, in the rain. Just being able to put up a performance like that, that’s one of those games you’ll never forget.

"I’m sure you’ll remember this one, it was the 2016 season when we were playing Indiana at home, the snow game when there was all that snow started pouring down in the end of the fourth quarter. It’s one of those special moments that makes you appreciate college football when you’re looking around, and the Big House is full, you’re winning, you’re trying to run the clock out, it starts snowing and it’s coming down And then you win the game, everybody’s doing snow angels, the fans are loving it.

"It’s things like that that are always going to stick in your mind, and those are two very memorable and special games to me."