Ben Hall says Jordan Marshall will be a 'name to remember' at Michigan

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
By all accounts, true freshman running back Jordan Marshall has hit the ground running during fall camp and has taken advantage of every opportunity he's been given.

So much so that the discussion has quickly shifted from whether Marshall can work his way into the running back rotation to whether he has eclipsed Ben Hall as the third running back on the depth chart.

While Hall has worked hard in his own right and will have a lot to say about whether Marshall takes that role full-time, he's seen a lot he likes from the Ohio native so far.

"He's brought so much energy, so much juice," Hall told reporters on Thursday. "Just comes out there every day and gives his all. He runs so hard. I love everything he's brought to this room. I think he's a great addition to this room. If not this year, he's going to be a name to remember at Michigan for sure. He'll go down in those record books, I think."

Elsewhere on the depth chart, the Wolverines have a few younger running backs working to crack the rotation as well in true freshman Micah Ka'apana and sophomore Cole Cabana.

For Ka'apana, he is coming in and doing all the right things for the Wolverines.

"Micah's came in and ran hard every day," Hall said. "Where he's not large in stature, his personality is huge. He goes in there and does his thing every day. He's making runs to where I'm like, 'How could I ever do that?' He just goes in there and gives his all every play, and I think he's going to be a great, great Michigan tailback, as well as Cole."

On Cabana:

"You can multitask him, do anything, put him in the slot, put him in the backfield. He's a great addition to this team, and the way he's attacking this camp, it's been really beautiful to watch. He's making plays in the backfield, making plays in the slot, flying down on kickoff. He's doing everything. Anything you're asking him to do, he's doing it at a high level. That's what you love to see. He's my classmate. I want us all to succeed at the highest level."

