Michigan Wolverines football, like every team across America, had to find unique ways to keep their players engaged, in shape and mentally sharp throughout the offseason. Michigan head strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert helped lead the way for the Wolverines, but before he did so, he had to quickly embrace what a physically distant offseason program was all about. "I thrive on personal interaction," Herbert admitted in an interview with MGoBlueTV's Ed Kengerski. "I like to see the guys, feel the energy. I like to put my hands on them, be able to work with them. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Mayfield's Return, Improvement Boost O-Line RELATED: ESPN's FPI Predicts Michigan Football's 2020 Season Results

Michigan Wolverines football strength coach Ben Herbert has had a huge impact on this offseason. (Per Kjeldsen)

"Challenge No. 1 and the greatest challenge for me — getting my own mind right. And I say that because I found myself whining and complaining that I wasn’t going to be able to do all the things that we normally get to do, so I flipped a switch quickly. "That next day I told my staff, ‘We’re going to embrace the virtual world like no one’s embraced it before.’" Once his mind was made up on embracing the challenges that come with the uniqueness of being part of college football in 2020, Herbert devised a plan and executed it. He and his staff evaluated each player's situation at home. Some had access to a gym, others had their own weight sets in their basements, while many, like true freshman running back Blake Corum, had to get even more creative. Corum has posted videos of him catching bricks in his backyard.

“In life people don’t burn out because of what they do, people burn out because life makes them forget why they do it”-Inky Johnson pic.twitter.com/2SFRwLAD2z — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) May 6, 2020