The Michigan football team held its annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday afternoon, at Michigan Stadium. The Mike Hart-led Maize team converted on a late two-point conversion to knock off the Blue team, 22-21.

The score is obviously not of the most importance, since both teams represent Michigan, but there was a lot to be learned from the Wolverines that took the field on Saturday.

There is always a lot to be learned from Michigan's spring games. From early enrollee freshmen, to returning stars, the annual game is an opportunity to see which Wolverines might make the most contributions when the fall rolls around.

On Saturday, there were a handful of players who had impressive showings.

Peyton O'Leary

For a player whose main sport growing up was lacrosse, Peyton O'Leary sure put on a show in Saturday's Spring Game. The junior had a number of grabs, and he was far and away the most involved wide receiver of the game.

Of course, Roman Wilson didn't play, and Cornelius Johnson was used sparingly, but O'Leary was a surprising standout.

The Byfield, Massachusetts native was mentioned by his teammates on numerous occasions heading into the 2022 season, but he didn't make a significant impact. With the departure of Ronnie Bell, though, O'Leary could see a step up in production during the 2023 season.

Kenneth Grant

The mammoth 6-foot-3, 356-pound interior defensive lineman was selected first overall in the Michigan Spring Game Draft earlier in the week, and it was easy to see why on Saturday. His presence in the interior of the defensive line was visible throughout much of the first half.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of Grant's impressive afternoon was a bulldozing of 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Andrew Gentry. Grant knocked Gentry to the turf, and was disrupting J.J. McCarthy in the backfield before the junior quarterback could even go through his progressions.

It forced McCarthy to make a poor throw, which resulted in an interception. However, the play was called back due to a defensive pass interference.

Grant's impact was evident on Saturday, and Michigan fans should be excited to see what he can bring to the defensive line in the fall as the Wolverines look to replace Mazi Smith.

Benjamin Hall

No Michigan Spring Game standout article would be complete without Benjamin Hall on its list. The early enrollee freshman running back was outstanding in Saturday afternoon's game.

Hall, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound running back received a rather large workload in the absence of fellow running backs Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Cole Cabana. Hall made the most of his opportunity, and he made his case for the third string running back spot.

Corum and Edwards will undoubtedly hold down the running back room for Michigan in 2023, but Hall certainly provided a lot of hope for the Michigan, which could possibly lose both its workhorse running backs after the 2023 season.