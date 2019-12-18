Michigan is getting ready to close the chapter on another early signing day. But a few questions marks remain as a handful of targets will be making their decisions today. So let's have some fun. After all, isn't that what following recruiting is all about. Here are the best case and worst case scenarios as well as what will really happen on this joyous holiday known as signing day.

New Jersey defensive back Jordan Morant committed to Michigan over the summer. (Rivals.com)

Best Case Scenario

Everything goes right for Michigan. The Wolverines shock the world and get Rivals100 quarterback CJ Stroud while landing a Deontay Wilder haymaker in the process against its rival Ohio State. Stroud becomes a signature head-to-head win over the Buckeyes. Four-star running back Isaiah Jacobs moved up his decision date just to pull off a shocker and sign with the Wolverines. On top of that, five-star Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton holds off on signing with Stanford, giving Michigan an opportunity to make a true run for his services during the late period. The Wolverines pull off another surprise and land a true defensive tackle. Who is it? Who cares? The Fort has been talking about this non-stop and gets their prayers answered. Some posters will be so happy they'll, well, I don't even want to speculate what they'll do. Speaking of speculation, Jordan Morant puts an end to it and signs with Michigan. The rest of the commits do the same. It's a signing day for the ages as Michigan keeps a Top 10 class heading into the late period.

Worst Case Scenario

Stroud puts on a Michigan hat on ESPN only to throw on the ground and unveil an Ohio State shirt, making this loss to the Buckeyes feel even worse. Meanwhile, new quarterback target Dan Villari decides he wants to play at a smaller school closer to home and signs with UMass, which hosted him for an official visit earlier this month. Hinton signs with Stanford. Jacobs signs with Oklahoma State. Morant holds off on signing and says he wants to visit USC again. Better yet, the expert conspiracy theorists on The Fort were right. Morant flew all the way to Ann Arbor over the weekend only to decommit in person. Some of the other commits decide they aren't ready yet and hold off. There is no miracle defensive tackle. The Fort continues to bug me non-stop about the issue until late signing day (prayers up). Michigan tumbles outside of the Top 10.

What Will Really Happen