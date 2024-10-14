BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines

Michigan is looking to rebound following the bye week and road loss to Washington. Michigan is back on the road again to take on an improved Illinois team.

The Wolverines are now 4-2 and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines get Illinois before a rivalry game against the Spartans and a big matchup against Oregon.

This will be Jack Tuttle's first start after taking over with Michigan down 14-0 against Washington. Will the offense have the life it showed early when Tuttle entered? Can the defense improve especially against the pass? Michigan has faced difficult tests in Champaign in the past. A loss here is not one their season can recover from.