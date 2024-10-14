Advertisement

in other news

Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming

Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming

Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.

 • Trevor McCue
Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point

Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point

Three players who have exceeded expectations at the halfway point of the season.

 • Trevor McCue
INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola

INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola

Rivals' Greg Smith gives his thoughts on the Andrew Babalola recruitment.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career

WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career

Former Michigan DB Mike Sainristil secures the first interception of his career against the Baltimore Ravens.

 • Josh Henschke
Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State

Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State

Recapping Michigan Hockey's series with Arizona State.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming

Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming

Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.

 • Trevor McCue
Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point

Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point

Three players who have exceeded expectations at the halfway point of the season.

 • Trevor McCue
INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola

INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola

Rivals' Greg Smith gives his thoughts on the Andrew Babalola recruitment.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 14, 2024
BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

Michigan is looking to rebound following the bye week and road loss to Washington. Michigan is back on the road again to take on an improved Illinois team.

The Wolverines are now 4-2 and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines get Illinois before a rivalry game against the Spartans and a big matchup against Oregon.

This will be Jack Tuttle's first start after taking over with Michigan down 14-0 against Washington. Will the offense have the life it showed early when Tuttle entered? Can the defense improve especially against the pass? Michigan has faced difficult tests in Champaign in the past. A loss here is not one their season can recover from.

BETTING STATS

MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -115/ ILLINOIS -105

SPREAD: MICHIGAN -1.5 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 43.5 (O-105)

2024 RESULTS

ML: Illinois 5-1 | Michigan 4-2

ATS: Illinois 4-2 | Michigan 1-5

OVER: Illinois 2-4 | Michigan 4-2

LAST 4 (SAME)

Michigan: 3-1 ML, 1-3 ATS, 3-1 O/U

Illinois: 3-1 ML, 2-2 ATS, 2-2 O/U

MATCHUP HISTORY

Michigan has dominated the rivalry with Illinois 77-23-2. The Illini have not won since 2009, but were within two points twice in the last six games.

NOTES

Although the total for this game the last time they played was 36 in 2022, 43.5 is a historically low number for this rivalry. Outside of 2022 this game has failed to top 45 points only once dating back to 1996.

Illinois will once again play without their top rusher Kaden Feagin. This should help Michigan in the run game and help keep pressure of Jack Tuttle.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram