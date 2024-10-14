BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines

in other news
Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming
Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.
Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point
Three players who have exceeded expectations at the halfway point of the season.
INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola
Rivals' Greg Smith gives his thoughts on the Andrew Babalola recruitment.
WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career
Former Michigan DB Mike Sainristil secures the first interception of his career against the Baltimore Ravens.
Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State
Recapping Michigan Hockey's series with Arizona State.
Michigan is looking to rebound following the bye week and road loss to Washington. Michigan is back on the road again to take on an improved Illinois team.
The Wolverines are now 4-2 and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines get Illinois before a rivalry game against the Spartans and a big matchup against Oregon.
This will be Jack Tuttle's first start after taking over with Michigan down 14-0 against Washington. Will the offense have the life it showed early when Tuttle entered? Can the defense improve especially against the pass? Michigan has faced difficult tests in Champaign in the past. A loss here is not one their season can recover from.
BETTING STATS
MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -115/ ILLINOIS -105
SPREAD: MICHIGAN -1.5 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 43.5 (O-105)
2024 RESULTS
ML: Illinois 5-1 | Michigan 4-2
ATS: Illinois 4-2 | Michigan 1-5
OVER: Illinois 2-4 | Michigan 4-2
LAST 4 (SAME)
Michigan: 3-1 ML, 1-3 ATS, 3-1 O/U
Illinois: 3-1 ML, 2-2 ATS, 2-2 O/U
MATCHUP HISTORY
Michigan has dominated the rivalry with Illinois 77-23-2. The Illini have not won since 2009, but were within two points twice in the last six games.
NOTES
Although the total for this game the last time they played was 36 in 2022, 43.5 is a historically low number for this rivalry. Outside of 2022 this game has failed to top 45 points only once dating back to 1996.
Illinois will once again play without their top rusher Kaden Feagin. This should help Michigan in the run game and help keep pressure of Jack Tuttle.
---
