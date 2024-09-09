Advertisement
Published Sep 9, 2024
BET: Michigan vs Arkansas State Odds & Lines
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan will be looking for a get-right game against Arkansas State.

The loss to Texas was Michigan's first home loss since the 2020 season.

Michigan fell to #17 in the latest AP Poll, it's lowest ranking since starting the 2021 season unranked. The Wolverines will need to fix everything they can and find confidence in this matchup as Big Ten play begins next week with USC coming to Ann Arbor.

BETTING STATS

MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -2200 / ARKANSAS STATE +1000

SPREAD: MICHIGAN -22.5 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 45.5 (O/U- 110)

2024 RESULTS

ML: ASU 2-0 | Michigan 1-1

ATS: ASU 0-2 | Michigan 0-2

OVER: ASU 1-1 | Michigan 1-1

LAST 4

Michigan: 3-1 ML, 2-2 ATS, 3-1 O/U

Arkansas State: 1-3 ML, 1-3 ATS, 2-2 O/U

MATCHUP HISTORY

First time matchup

NOTES

Michigan has only hit the 1Q Moneyline in 5 of their last 9 games at home.

Arkansas State lost last season at Ohio State, 45-12. The spread was -44.5.

---

