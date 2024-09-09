Michigan will be looking for a get-right game against Arkansas State.
The loss to Texas was Michigan's first home loss since the 2020 season.
Michigan fell to #17 in the latest AP Poll, it's lowest ranking since starting the 2021 season unranked. The Wolverines will need to fix everything they can and find confidence in this matchup as Big Ten play begins next week with USC coming to Ann Arbor.
BETTING STATS
MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -2200 / ARKANSAS STATE +1000
SPREAD: MICHIGAN -22.5 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 45.5 (O/U- 110)
2024 RESULTS
ML: ASU 2-0 | Michigan 1-1
ATS: ASU 0-2 | Michigan 0-2
OVER: ASU 1-1 | Michigan 1-1
LAST 4
Michigan: 3-1 ML, 2-2 ATS, 3-1 O/U
Arkansas State: 1-3 ML, 1-3 ATS, 2-2 O/U
MATCHUP HISTORY
First time matchup
NOTES
Michigan has only hit the 1Q Moneyline in 5 of their last 9 games at home.
Arkansas State lost last season at Ohio State, 45-12. The spread was -44.5.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram