Let's look at how to bet Michigan vs. Maryland on Saturday.

This week, the Wolverines host undefeated Maryland for homecoming and both program's first Big Ten games of the season.

Since the legalization of sports betting in numerous states, including Michigan , betting on the sport has become a cultural phenomenon.

There are many angles to analyzing a college football game.

On Monday, the spread opened at 15.5 in Michigan's favor, then within 24 hours, swung out to 17.5, universally, after a strong line of maize and blue tickets came through.

By Thursday morning, the line floated down to 16.5 and settled in at 17 at most books, but late Thursday evening, some shops moved the line back to 16.5, with Westgate going as low as 15.5. But that didn't last long.

At the time of writing, the consensus is at 17, with a few books at 16.5.

Michigan is dominating tickets (91%) and money (84%), with sharps betting down when the number hits 17.5.

According to The Action Network, the projected line is MICH -13.2, making the number advantageous if you like Maryland as much as TAN's system.

Outside of betting trends, U-M has advantages all over the field.

Michigan's No. 1 scoring offense gets to play at home in fair weather against Maryland's 100th-best passing defense. J.J. McCarthy, who was nearly perfect in non-conference play, should give the Wolverines the game's most sizable mismatch.

Maryland is one of the most penalized teams in college football, averaging over 10 per game, making the Terps the third-most penalized team in the Power Five behind only Purdue (11) and Virginia Tech (11.3). Meanwhile, Michigan is the least penalized team in the Power Five.

Taulia Tagovailoa is one of the most accurate college quarterbacks of this decade. Still, he can't get any help from his defense, and if U-M's 3rd-best passing defense can translate half as good as it was in non-conference play, Michigan should contain the potent passing attack.

One area of concern for Michigan is containing Rakim Jarrett, a future pro slot receiver. U-M CB Mike Sainristil switched from wide receiver to defense this offseason, and so far, he's excelled in his new role, exclusively at nickel. However, Jarrett is undoubtedly one of his most challenging assignments of the season.

Still, given the width of mismatches in Michigan's favor -- Passing O vs. Passing D, Scoring O vs. Scorind D, Penalties Per Game, etc. -- it's hard to see Maryland overcoming a two-possession spread, though I think they'll make it close for a half.

Michigan is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games and 10-1 straight up at home. Maryland is 6-14 ATS in its previous 20 road games.

Sagarin, a college football rating system, rates Michigan at an overall score of 88.35 (5th) and Maryland at 75.00 (44th).

The home team gets three points in Sagarin's system, making Michigan a 16.35-point system favorite.

By adding on the same 3-point home swing, ESPN's SP+ projections make Michigan a 19-point favorite.

I'll take the J.J. McCarthy upside and penalty differential in this pick.

Pick: Michigan -17