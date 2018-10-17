Ticker
Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 13

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine.com
@RyanTice
Editor
Right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty (76) and left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. (75) were the Wolverines' highest-graded starters on offense per PFF.
Brandon Brown

The Wolverines had their biggest win in a while, knocking off a nationally ranked Wisconsin team that entered the game No. 15 in the polls. Not only that, they did what the Badgers do to most opponents to the Badgers.

We go beyond the traditional box score and Michigan's 320 rushing yards with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. Wisconsin
Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS Left Middle Right

20+

0-0

0-0

0-1

10-19

1-1, 28 yards

1-3, 15 yards

1-1, 17 yards

1-9

0-0

4-4, 28 yards

4-4, 32 yards

LOS or behind

0-0

2-2, 5 yards

1-1, -1 yards
Three throwaways are not accounted for above
{{ article.author_name }}