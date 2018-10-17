Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 13
The Wolverines had their biggest win in a while, knocking off a nationally ranked Wisconsin team that entered the game No. 15 in the polls. Not only that, they did what the Badgers do to most opponents to the Badgers.
We go beyond the traditional box score and Michigan's 320 rushing yards with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. Wisconsin
|Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS
|Left
|Middle
|Right
|
20+
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
0-1
|
10-19
|
1-1, 28 yards
|
1-3, 15 yards
|
1-1, 17 yards
|
1-9
|
0-0
|
4-4, 28 yards
|
4-4, 32 yards
|
LOS or behind
|
0-0
|
2-2, 5 yards
|
1-1, -1 yards
