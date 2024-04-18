With spring practices coming to an end, it's time to start getting into all the different parts of the developing depth chart for Michigan Football. With Beyond the Depth Chart we will deep dive into different types of players, position battles, and more. For this edition, we are looking at players cracking the two-deep and looking to carve out contributing roles this season. These players may have seen the field in limited action or have been pushing in position battles this spring. Players who might not be known to the common fan now, but could be poised for breakout seasons in 2024. So, let's take a look at the five players cracking the two-deep with breakout potential.

Nathan Efobi

An underrated offensive lineman prospect out of Georgia, Nathan Efobi, is entering his redshirt freshman season. Textbook story of hard work in practice gets you on the field, Efobi has been getting some solid praise this spring. Efobi looks bigger and stronger than you would think, but he's no small guy at 6'3", 285lbs. Efobi has recaptured the speed and footwork he lost a little when he added weight in high school and is pushing to be one of the "starter caliber" top 10 offensive lineman this year. Don't be surprised if he is the first man off the bench at guard or even the 6th OL in Michigan's jumbo sets.

Marlin Klein

There was thought Michigan could look to the portal again for a partner in crime next to Colston Loveland. But Marlin Klein has taken the opportunity and ran with it this spring, now expected to take over the role left by AJ Barner. Klein contributed on special teams and took snaps at tight end in sophomore year, but now the coaching staff says Klein is considered a starter at TE2, and possibly one of the best athletes on the team. Klein will need to be a big factor blocking in the run game, and despite only one career reception, look for Klein to be a weapon for whoever the new quarterback is.

Trey Pierce

Michigan has the best defensive tackle combo in the nation with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but they love to rotate up front which means opportunities for the rest of the depth chart. With Rayshaun Benny rehabbing from an injury, Trey Pierce has gotten extra looks this spring and has been impressive. You may not have noticed, but Pierce got on the field for 13 games last season. Pierce was a late steal in the 2023 class, and the former four-star brings run-stopping and pass-rush ability. Pierce could carve out a role as Graham's backup at 3T but could potentially be DT4 or DT3 in a defense that loves multiple DT fronts.

Kody Jones

Michigan is not going to replace Mike Sainristil with one player. Heck, they might not even do it with two or three. The nickel position is one of the more interesting questions of the spring. While Jaden McBurrows has been getting looks at the slot and outside corner, Kody Jones may be positioned to take over McBurrow's backup nickel role and play significant snaps in 2024. People have forgotten how good of a prospect Jones was out of high school. The 4-star from Tennesee was top-20 at his position and top-10 in his state. Jones has a similar build to Sainristil at 5'11" 195lbs and played at every position possible in high school. Jones has impressive hands and takes great angles in coverage. He's also got the speed and ability to get to the end zone if he picks a ball off.

Brandyn Hillman