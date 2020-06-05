Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan DE Recruiting
With the 2021 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to continue off our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting.
Our next installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets at defensive end.
Need: 5
Committed
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy
Bennett is one of Michigan’s newest commits. The four-star prospect gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge last week over offers from Cal, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others. There have been some questions about Bennett’s future position, but he is definitely on the board as a defensive end. Some close to the program see him in the same mold as U-M’s Taylor Upshaw. Expect Bennett to provide an athletic, pass rushing presence upfront in Ann Arbor.
