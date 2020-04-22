With the 2021 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to kick off our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting. Our fourth installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets along the offensive line. Need: 5-6

Rivals100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Committed

Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson El-Hadi became the first Michigan commit in the 2021 class when he sided with the Wolverines last March. Since then, El-Hadi has been completely solid to the Wolverines and a big vocal leader. The Rivals100 prospect committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and others. El-Hadi best projects at right tackle but also has the skillset to play left tackle.

Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy A former Notre Dame commit, Crippen hit the open market in March and didn’t waste much time finding a new home. The Rivals250 prospect committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Duke, Ohio State, USC and others. Crippen, who is originally from Massachusetts, has a strong connection to defensive coordinator Don Brown and is part of the New England movement this cycle. He is listed as a guard but was recruited as a center.