Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan OL Recruiting
With the 2021 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to kick off our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting.
Our fourth installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets along the offensive line.
Need: 5-6
Committed
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson
El-Hadi became the first Michigan commit in the 2021 class when he sided with the Wolverines last March. Since then, El-Hadi has been completely solid to the Wolverines and a big vocal leader. The Rivals100 prospect committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and others. El-Hadi best projects at right tackle but also has the skillset to play left tackle.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
A former Notre Dame commit, Crippen hit the open market in March and didn’t waste much time finding a new home. The Rivals250 prospect committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Duke, Ohio State, USC and others. Crippen, who is originally from Massachusetts, has a strong connection to defensive coordinator Don Brown and is part of the New England movement this cycle. He is listed as a guard but was recruited as a center.
Raheem Anderson, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech
Anderson was an early Michigan lean, but there was uncertainty surrounding his status following Crippen’s commitment. After all, you normally don't take two centers in a class. After some staff discussion, Michigan made a push and earned his commitment a couple of days later. The Rivals250 prospect picked Michigan over offers from Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska and others. Anderson projects as a center but also has the ability to be a physical guard.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news