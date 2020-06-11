Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan Safety Recruiting
With the 2021 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to continue off our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting.
Our next installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets at safety.
Need: 2
Commits
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont
A three-star prospect, Moore committed to Michigan in May over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs. While Moore has yet to visit Michigan, he developed a great relationship with new safeties coach Bob Shoop and felt comfortable with the program. Moore may not have ideal height and length, but he plays with reckless abandonment and has posted some very impressive track times. He is a teammate of fellow Michigan commit Markus Allen and seems locked in with his verbal pledge.
