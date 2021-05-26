Big Board: Breaking Down 2022 Michigan RB Targets

With the 2022 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to launch our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting. Our first installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets at running back.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Need: 1 Overview: Michigan landed its crown jewel last cycle in borderline five-star running back Donovan Edwards. The 2022 recruiting class isn't exactly stockpiled with options in the backfield as it appears to be a down year at the position. New U-M running backs coach Mike Hart is a legend in Ann Arbor and a plus recruiter. However, he will be tasked with mining for the right fit willing to come in after Edwards.

Top Dog

George Pettaway, Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond The Skinny: A Rivals250 prospect, Pettaway recently named Michigan in his top group and scheduled an official visit for June 18, the biggest of U-M’s recruiting weekends. Former Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh offered Pettway early, and new running backs coach Mike Hart has continued to make him a top priority. In fact, Pettaway might be the most important target on the running back board. While Michigan has been trending up in his recruitment, there is still some work to do. North Carolina and Virginia Tech are considered the frontrunners along with Penn State, which is scheduled to receive an official visit on June 25. At this point, Michigan may be running third or fourth, but a strong official visit could move the Wolverines up the list. In-Person Eval: I had an opportunity to see Pettaway live at last summer’s Under Armour camp in Delaware, where he was one of the top performers at the position. At the time, Pettaway was a skinner back with plenty of speed and quickness. He tested well and also proved to be a plus in pass catching drills. Since then, Pettaway has added some good weight and looks the part of an every down back or, at the very least, a potential versatile compliment to Donovan Edwards. Pettaway has home run ability written all over him. Numbers: Rushed for 714 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 13.7 yards per carry, in just four games in a shortened spring junior season. Film:

Official Visitors

CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond The Skinny: Stokes has a really interesting storyline to follow heading into the summer. To be completely honest, the recruitment of the three-star prospect will be determined by hometown South Carolina and whether or not the Gamecocks push for him. South Carolina is carefully monitoring Stokes and is looking to bring him in for an unofficial visit. If South Carolina goes all in, he’ll likely stay home. If not, Michigan is in a prime position to land him. Stokes is scheduled to officially visit Michigan on June 18 and has a strong relationship with Hart. Of the programs recruiting him the hardest, Michigan is at the top with Missouri and Vanderbilt trailing behind — both are also slated to receive official visits. Film Eval: I have not had the opportunity to see Stokes live. On film, Stokes is slippery between the tackles and has 4.41 speed, which he uses to break off long runs. He runs with physicality but is also athletic enough to line up in the slot and do damage there. Overall, Stokes’ film doesn’t pop, but he’s solid in a lot of areas, has speed and would be a good take in a weak year at the position just a cycle after landing an elite back in Donovan Edwards. Numbers: Rushed for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore. No junior stats available. Film:

Dillon Bell, Houston (Texas) Kinkaid The Skinny: Bell is in a similar situation as Stokes. Home state Baylor is considered the heavy favorite for Bell and will likely land his commitment if the Bears push for him this summer. If not, that opens the door for a Big Ten battle between Michigan and Minnesota as both schools are scheduled to receive official visits in June. The Wolverines are slated to get him in on June 18 — the same weekend as the aforementioned Pettaway and Stokes. Hart offered Bell in March and has continued to keep in constant contact. Their relationship is a big reason Bell scheduled an official visit with Michigan first. Bell does have some other options as SEC programs Kentucky and Mississippi State recently entered the race. Film Eval: Despite hailing from the Lone Star State, I have not had an opportunity to see Bell in person. From watching his film, it’s easy to see why Michigan likes Bell more at running back despite being listed as a wide receiver. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Bell splits out wide for his team but looks the part of a DI running back when taking jet sweeps and playing Wildcat quarterback. He’s a physical runner with good vision even though he hardly lines as a true running back. Bell is an intriguing target with position flexibility. He plays weaker private school competition in Texas but certainly plays above it. Numbers: Rushed for 607 yards and 18 touchdowns. Also caught 24 passes for 350 yards and two scores as a junior. Film:

Other Top Targets

Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road (Ala.) High The Skinny: Michigan recently made the final six for Judkins and is in the running for an official visit. At this time, Judkins has not locked in any trips, and his recruitment appears to be pretty wide open. The three-star prospect is taking a methodical approach to the process and seems comfortable taking his time. Michigan was in on Judkins early thanks to former position coach Jay Harbaugh, who extended a scholarship more than a year ago. While there was a drop-off in contact for a few months, Hart recently reconnected with Judkins and made it known that he wanted him in the class. Auburn and Florida are two SEC programs in a strong position to land him, but Judkins has always been intrigued by the idea of leaving home, hence why schools like Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are squarely in the mix. In-Person Eval: Aside from Pettaway, Judkins is my favorite of the viable running back options on this board. I saw him twice on the club 7v7 circuit this offseason, and he flashed quite a bit. Judkins is built like a tank in both his upper and lower halves. On film, Judkins is more of a slasher type, but he showed off his versatility and athleticism this offseason, making plays as a pass catcher out of the backfield and in the slot. In a down year at the position, Judkins would be an extremely safe take. He has a high floor with room to continue improving as well. Numbers: Rushed for 1,482 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. Film:

TreVonte Citizen, Lake Charles (La.) Prep The Skinny: A Rivals250 prospect, Citizen recently named Michigan in his top group, which is why he is on this board. However, Citizen is a long shot, so we won’t spend too much time on him. Citizen has already scheduled official visits with Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, and Michigan is unlikely to get his final trip. On top of that, home state LSU is making a push, and the Tigers do a fantastic job of keeping their top targets home. At this point, it’s very unlikely that Citizen leaves the south. In-Person Eval: I saw Citizen in a club 7v7 tournament in Atlanta, and his build immediately caught my attention. He’s a physically impressive back with the frame to continue getting bigger and stronger. Citizen proved to be a playmaker as a pass catcher despite being more of a physical back on find. Citizen loves to go through people as opposed to around them and brings a linebacker mentality to the position — it’s no surprise he starts on defense, too. Citizen isn’t overly fast or quick, but he has good long speed as evidenced by his 22.19 200m. Numbers: Rushed for 615 yards and eight touchdowns on just 62 attempts as a junior. Film:

On The Radar

Kaleb Johnson, Hamilton (Ohio) High The Skinny: Johnson does not hold a Michigan offer at this time, but that could change soon. Hart invited Johnson to make his way to Ann Arbor on June 1, and Johnson believes a scholarship will come his way before he leaves Michigan. Johnson already has official visits scheduled with Cal, Iowa, Iowa State and Pitt, but if Michigan does indeed offer, the Wolverines would be right at the top of the list. Johnson intended to make a commitment next month but pushed things back in hopes of notching the U-M offer. In-Person Eval: Johnson was super impressive at the Rivals camp in Indianapolis earlier this month, taking home position MVP honors. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Johnson is a taller back that looked comfortable going through drills. He showed good feet, agility and patience. Johnson can pound a defense with his physical running style and break a big one after wearing them down. The three-star prospect wouldn’t be a flashy take, but he would be a solid addition. Numbers: Rushed for 878 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. Junior stats unavailable. Film:

Michigan Offers No Longer Being Recruiting/Michigan Eliminated