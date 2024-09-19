Advertisement

Published Sep 19, 2024
Big Ten announces conference schedules for men's, women's basketball
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
The Big Ten conference on Thursday afternoon released the conference schedules for all 36 men's and women's basketball programs across the league. For first-year head coach Dusty May and the men's team, there is optimism among the fanbase that the new-look Wolverines can turn the program around following one of the worst seasons in program history in 2023-24.

Kim Barnes Arico is fresh off leading the women's program to its sixth straight NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines lose their best player, Laila Phelia, to Texas via the Transfer Portal, but they also bring in five freshmen, many of whom are highly-touted.

Below are the full, up-to-date schedules for the men's and women's teams.

Men's basketball

Oct. 20 (Exhibition) — vs. Oakland (Detroit, Michigan)

Nov. 4 — vs. Cleveland State

Nov. 10 — vs. Wake Forest (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Nov. 15 — vs. TCU

Nov. 18 — vs. Miami (Ohio)

Nov. 21 — vs. Tarleton State

Nov. 25 — vs. Virginia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Nov. 27 — vs. South Carolina/Xavier (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Dec. 3 — at Wisconsin

Dec. 7 — vs. Iowa

Dec. 10 — vs. Arkansas (New York, New York)

Dec. 18 — vs. Oklahoma (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Dec. 22 — vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Dec. 29 — vs. Western Kentucky

Jan. 4 — at USC

Jan. 7 — at UCLA

Jan. 12 — vs. Washington

Jan. 16 — at Minnesota

Jan. 19 — vs. Northwestern

Jan. 24 — at Purdue

Jan. 27 — vs. Penn State

Feb. 1 — at Rutgers

Feb. 5 — vs. Oregon

Feb. 8 — at Indiana

Feb. 11 — vs. Purdue

Feb. 16 — at Ohio State

Feb. 21 — vs. Michigan State

Feb. 24 — at Nebraska

Feb. 27 — vs. Rutgers

March 2 — vs. Illinois

March 5 — vs. Maryland

March 9 — at Michigan State

Women's basketball

Oct. 27 (Exhibition) — vs. Northwood

Nov. 4 — vs. South Carolina (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Nov. 8 — vs. Lehigh

Nov. 14 — vs. Central Michigan

Nov. 17 — vs. Oakland

Nov. 20 — vs. Long Island

Nov. 24 — vs. Long Beach State

Nov. 29 — vs. Belmont (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Nov. 30 — vs. Virginia Tech/Davidson (Fort Myers, Tip-Off)

Dec. 8 — vs. Northwestern

Dec. 14 — vs. Detroit Mercy

Dec. 17 — vs. Oklahoma (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Dec. 20 — at Akron

Dec. 29 — at USC

Jan. 1 — at UCLA

Jan. 8 — vs. Ohio State

Jan. 11 — at Purdue

Jan. 15 — vs. Washington

Jan. 18 — vs. Rutgers

Jan. 22 — at Minnesota

Jan. 25 — vs. Michigan State

Jan. 29 — at Wisconsin

Feb. 2 — vs. Oregon

Feb. 6 — at Nebraska

Feb. 9 — at Michigan State

Feb. 12 — vs. Indiana

Feb. 17 — at Maryland

Feb. 22 — vs. Penn State

Feb. 26 — vs. Iowa

March 2 — at Illinois

