Big Ten announces conference schedules for men's, women's basketball

The Big Ten conference on Thursday afternoon released the conference schedules for all 36 men's and women's basketball programs across the league. For first-year head coach Dusty May and the men's team, there is optimism among the fanbase that the new-look Wolverines can turn the program around following one of the worst seasons in program history in 2023-24.

Kim Barnes Arico is fresh off leading the women's program to its sixth straight NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines lose their best player, Laila Phelia, to Texas via the Transfer Portal, but they also bring in five freshmen, many of whom are highly-touted.

Below are the full, up-to-date schedules for the men's and women's teams.