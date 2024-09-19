Big Ten announces conference schedules for men's, women's basketball

in other news
Everything Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference
Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference.
How Michigan football commits performed last weekend
Diving into how Michigan football commits performed on the field
INTEL: Early week OL rumblings
M&BR has the latest on OL rumblings as the program prepares for USC.
By the Numbers: Wink Martindale and heavy blitz
Wink Martindale has gone heavy blitz early for Michigan. Is it helping or hurting a defense that has taken a step back?
Marlin Klein focused on winning, no matter his role
Marlin Klein on how his preparation, Colston Loveland, and other tight ends at Michigan always have him ready.
in other news
Everything Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference
Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference.
How Michigan football commits performed last weekend
Diving into how Michigan football commits performed on the field
INTEL: Early week OL rumblings
M&BR has the latest on OL rumblings as the program prepares for USC.
The Big Ten conference on Thursday afternoon released the conference schedules for all 36 men's and women's basketball programs across the league. For first-year head coach Dusty May and the men's team, there is optimism among the fanbase that the new-look Wolverines can turn the program around following one of the worst seasons in program history in 2023-24.
Kim Barnes Arico is fresh off leading the women's program to its sixth straight NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines lose their best player, Laila Phelia, to Texas via the Transfer Portal, but they also bring in five freshmen, many of whom are highly-touted.
Below are the full, up-to-date schedules for the men's and women's teams.
Men's basketball
Oct. 20 (Exhibition) — vs. Oakland (Detroit, Michigan)
Nov. 4 — vs. Cleveland State
Nov. 10 — vs. Wake Forest (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Nov. 15 — vs. TCU
Nov. 18 — vs. Miami (Ohio)
Nov. 21 — vs. Tarleton State
Nov. 25 — vs. Virginia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Nov. 27 — vs. South Carolina/Xavier (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Dec. 3 — at Wisconsin
Dec. 7 — vs. Iowa
Dec. 10 — vs. Arkansas (New York, New York)
Dec. 18 — vs. Oklahoma (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Dec. 22 — vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Dec. 29 — vs. Western Kentucky
Jan. 4 — at USC
Jan. 7 — at UCLA
Jan. 12 — vs. Washington
Jan. 16 — at Minnesota
Jan. 19 — vs. Northwestern
Jan. 24 — at Purdue
Jan. 27 — vs. Penn State
Feb. 1 — at Rutgers
Feb. 5 — vs. Oregon
Feb. 8 — at Indiana
Feb. 11 — vs. Purdue
Feb. 16 — at Ohio State
Feb. 21 — vs. Michigan State
Feb. 24 — at Nebraska
Feb. 27 — vs. Rutgers
March 2 — vs. Illinois
March 5 — vs. Maryland
March 9 — at Michigan State
Women's basketball
Oct. 27 (Exhibition) — vs. Northwood
Nov. 4 — vs. South Carolina (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Nov. 8 — vs. Lehigh
Nov. 14 — vs. Central Michigan
Nov. 17 — vs. Oakland
Nov. 20 — vs. Long Island
Nov. 24 — vs. Long Beach State
Nov. 29 — vs. Belmont (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Nov. 30 — vs. Virginia Tech/Davidson (Fort Myers, Tip-Off)
Dec. 8 — vs. Northwestern
Dec. 14 — vs. Detroit Mercy
Dec. 17 — vs. Oklahoma (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Dec. 20 — at Akron
Dec. 29 — at USC
Jan. 1 — at UCLA
Jan. 8 — vs. Ohio State
Jan. 11 — at Purdue
Jan. 15 — vs. Washington
Jan. 18 — vs. Rutgers
Jan. 22 — at Minnesota
Jan. 25 — vs. Michigan State
Jan. 29 — at Wisconsin
Feb. 2 — vs. Oregon
Feb. 6 — at Nebraska
Feb. 9 — at Michigan State
Feb. 12 — vs. Indiana
Feb. 17 — at Maryland
Feb. 22 — vs. Penn State
Feb. 26 — vs. Iowa
March 2 — at Illinois
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram