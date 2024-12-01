Big Ten fines Michigan and Ohio State for postgame incident

The Big Ten conference has fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for their roles in a postgame fight on Saturday.

Following Michigan’s 13-10 victory over Ohio State, the Wolverines gathered at center field with a Michigan flag. “Planting your flag” following a win has been a common occurrence in college football, with Texas and Oregon doing it at Michigan Stadium this year.

Ohio State was finishing up their tradition of singing Carmen on the other side of the field when a group of players led by Jack Sawyer ran away from their tunnel and toward the Michigan players. Sawyer and others grabbed the flag and ripped it away but the scuffle spread quickly and turned ugly.

Multiple Michigan players and staff members were hit with pepper spray used by local police. Sherrone Moore and his staff worked to get Michigan players back, while Ohio State staff did the same. Head coach Ryan Day looked on at an angry Sawyer and was shown on TV asking, “what happened?”

The Big Ten issued the following statement;

The Big Ten Conference has determined that the actions of both teams following the Michigan-Ohio State football game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, violated the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy. Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders.

As a result of these violations, the Big Ten Conference has issued an institutional fine to both the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University in the amount of $100,000 each.

The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.



