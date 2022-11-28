The Big Ten Conference has broken its silence on the findings of the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault that took place after Michigan defeated Michigan State in October.

With the University of Michigan police department announcing charges filed against multiple Spartan players, the Big Ten announced punishments of its own for those involved, including the university.

The Big Ten said it wanted to wait until after the police investigation was over to release a statement.

“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

As for the punishment, U-M received a 'public reprimand' for failing to provide 'adequate protection' in the tunnel.

"The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy," the statement read. "The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas."

As for Michigan State, the Spartans have been fined $100,000 and suspensions have been addressed.

Khary Crump has been suspended for 8 games next season.

With Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright and Zion Young determined to have served their punishments by the Big Ten Conference after being suspended four games by the Spartans after the assault took place.

The statement also says that a "football staffer" and his punishment had been sufficient addressed by the university.

You can read the conference's entire statement, here.