Big Ten Makes New Media Partnerships Official

The Big Ten has made their new media rights partnerships official. The Big Ten will continue its primary relationship with Fox, who partly owns the Big Ten Network. As rumored, they have reached agreements with CBS and NBC as secondary partners. The new coverage will being in 2023.

While these media partners will broadcast all Big Ten athletics, the primary focus of this new deal was for the Big Ten to "dominate Saturdays".

Fox has made the Big Ten the primary attraction of their Big Noon broadcasts with a morning preview show and a primary game at 12:00pm. That will continue with this new media partnership. FS1 will carry additional broadcasts.

CBS will replace the SEC with the Big Ten for their 3:30pm time slot. CBS will only carry 7 games in 2023 before moving to a full slate in 2024. CBS will also stream games on streaming platforms like Paramount+.

NBC is the major addition to the portfolio. Along with primetime games, NBC will launch a show covering and highlighting the conference's games with Big Ten Saturday Night. NBC's streaming platform Peacock will stream the primetime games as well as exclusive games. It appears there will be at least some Big Ten games that will be subscription required.

You can read the entire press release from the Big Ten here.