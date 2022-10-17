Michigan football's Jake Moody saw his list of accolades grow longer on Monday morning.

The Big Ten Conference named the fifth-year kicker Special Teams Player of the Week following his perfect day in a 41-17 win over Penn State.

Moody, the defending Lou Groza Award winner, converted all four of his field goal attempts (23, 24, 29, and 37 yards) and knocked in three PATs, totaling 15 points, two less than the Nittany Lions' team, and eight more than their offense.

Michigan's senior kicker is second in the country in points (72), trailing Georgia's Jack Podlesny (77) by five points, according to TeamRankings.com.