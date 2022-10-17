Big Ten names Moody Player of the Week
Michigan football's Jake Moody saw his list of accolades grow longer on Monday morning.
The Big Ten Conference named the fifth-year kicker Special Teams Player of the Week following his perfect day in a 41-17 win over Penn State.
Moody, the defending Lou Groza Award winner, converted all four of his field goal attempts (23, 24, 29, and 37 yards) and knocked in three PATs, totaling 15 points, two less than the Nittany Lions' team, and eight more than their offense.
Michigan's senior kicker is second in the country in points (72), trailing Georgia's Jack Podlesny (77) by five points, according to TeamRankings.com.
Moody finished last season with 125 points, 7th-best among FBS kickers, and still enough to bring home Kicker of the Year honors in the Big Ten and nationally. He was also named to the Lou Groza Award's "Stars of the Week."
Following up a historic season, through seven games, the local product out of Northville, Mich., is 13-of-16 with two of his three misses coming on a 62-yard attempt & a block. His season-long came on a 52-yard FG in Week 4 against Maryland.
Moody was a consensus First Team All-American following the 2021 season & in 2022's preseason vote.
