RB Blake Corum (offense) & K Jake Moody (special teams) were named Big Ten Player of the Week for their performances.

The Big Ten honored two Michigan football players after its 29-7 rivalry win over Michigan State.

The junior back, Corum, eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing on the season on Saturday and now has 1,078 yards, the 4th-most in college football. His 14 rushing touchdowns are second-best.

The senior kicker, Moody, was a perfect 5-for-5 against Michigan State, with kicks of 22, 25, 39, 33, and a career-long 54-yarder. He is 18-of-21 on the season and has not missed an extra point. Moody was responsible for 17 points in the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State.