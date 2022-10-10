Ranking Big Ten teams from worst to first. Factoring in current results as well as projections, win rate %, the strength of schedule remaining, etc. After week 4 action, let's take a look at the current Big Ten Pecking Order.

#14 Northwestern Wildcats (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 1-5 9 1-11

Maybe they can find a way to beat Iowa in an ugly game, but this Northwestern team is really bad and likely won't win another game this season.

#13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-2)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-3 26 4-12

Three straight losses and the Scarlet Knights are falling back to earth after a 3-1 start. Schiano fired his OC Sunday, and Rutgers is looking for answers. Will his seat get hot as the season goes on?

#12 Indiana Hoosiers (-)

RECORDS AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-3 11 4-12

Tom Allen teams play hard, but there just isn't enough talent on this roster and injuries are starting to pile up. Like Rutgers, playing in the Big Ten East means a brutal schedule remains. Each may have their last chance at a win when they play on October 22.

#11 Michigan State Spartans (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 2-4 30 5-7

I got called a lot of names for my pessimism about this year's Spartans, but even I didn't think it would be this bad. Coach Mel Tucker needs to stop the bleeding as their hot recruiting start has already fizzled out. They are going to have to work to keep commits like Bai Jobe in the fold especially if they don't start winning games. They get Wisconsin before a bye and then Michigan.

#10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+3)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-3 4 5-7

So Scott Frost wasn't the answer, but was he also the problem? Two straight wins for the Huskers and they are tied for the Big Ten West division lead. Mickey Joseph just might be coaching himself into a permanent job or he simply beat Indiana and Rutgers. This game against Purdue will help determine their trajectory. Win, and anything is possible. Lose, and fans will start the Lance Leipold clock.

#9 Iowa Hawkeyes (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-3 8 6-6

As bad as that Illinois game was, Iowa's October 29 matchup with Northwestern could set football back decades. The offense is what it is, and head coach Kirk Ferentz isn't going to let offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz go. They aren't going to make any changes it looks like at this point. Before the Wildcats, Iowa heads to Columbus this weekend.

#8 Wisconsin Badgers (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-3 51 6-6

Wisconsin timed the start of the Jim Leonhard era with their game against Northwestern. It was a good win for the Badgers, but I'm not ready to say the ship has been saved. It feels like the university wants Leonhard to earn the job, explaining the decision to cut Chryst midseason. A win against the also struggling Spartans Saturday would help set that in motion.

#7 Maryland Terrapins (-2)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-2 25 8-4

The loss to Purdue was huge for a program looking to take the next step in the loaded Big Ten East. The Terrapins get Indiana and Northwestern next, so they can't afford to shoot themselves in the foot as they did against the Boilermakers. They're likely best of the rest in the division, but they need to win the games they are supposed to if they want to eventually rival the likes of Penn State.

#6 Purdue Boilermakers (+1)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-2 57 8-4

In at #6, the aforementioned Purdue. I give the Boilermakers the edge because they just beat Maryland and have a much easier path for the rest of the season. Purdue already beat Minnesota and their last East division opponent remaining in Indiana. They get the teams in transition next, Nebraska and Wisconsin, then Iowa. November 12 against Illinois could be for a berth in the Big Ten Championship game as Purdue finishes with Northwestern and then the Hoosiers.

#5 Illinois Illini (+1)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 5-1 35 8-4

Bret Bielema is at home in the Big Ten. I don't know what is crazier, the 5-1 start or that their one loss is to Indiana. That was an ugly win against Iowa, but it's clear the Illini are a much better team with Tommy Devito under center. Chase Brown is one of the best backs in the country and having him will help you win Big Ten games. Next week's game against the Gophers determines who is in the driver's seat for the West.

#4 Minnesota Gophers (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 5-1 39 8-4

Minnesota simply isn't the same team without Mohamed Ibrahim, which is hardly news. Tanner Morgan struggled with three interceptions and no one got the run game going with Ibrahim out against Purdue. The Gophers expect Ibrahim back next week, which is huge because the game against Illinois could help decide who wins the division. Win and they are back in the driver's seat, lose and the season could go downhill quickly.

#3 Penn State Nittany Lions (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 6-0 5 10-2

Penn State got the bye after an ugly win over Northwestern, which is good because they are heading toward a brutal slate. Minnesota and Ohio State are on the horizon but first is a trip to Ann Arbor. James Franklin's teams have started off well in the past but lost their way to the back of the schedule. Franklin has one ranked road win in his entire career. They may have something with their freshman running back tandem, but Sean Clifford is already dinged up and the Michigan pass rush is running on all cylinders. Beat the Wolverines and they may be looking at their best season since 2016. Lose, and well it's back to 3rd or 4th in the East.

2. Michigan Wolverines (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 6-0 19 11-1

Michigan may not be winning the way national writers want them to, but they are winning. JJ McCarthy's 78.3% completion leads all of college football. Blake Corum is third in rushing yards and second in rushing TDs. Michigan's defense is top 5 with Mike Morris' 5 sacks only 2 short of the national leader, and Eyabi Okie coming on to possibly form their next rush duo. That's a recipe for success and why the Wolverines are favored to be 11-0 heading to Columbus. First things first, beating Penn State.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-0 33 12-0