Less than a month after releasing the full list of 2024 conference opponents for what is soon to be all 18 Big Ten teams, the conference rolled out the full 2024 schedule with game dates on Thursday. As expected, the schedule includes eight home games and four road games for Michigan.

U-M will begin its season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Fresno State. However, to keep the tradition of playing the Michigan-Ohio State game two days after Thanksgiving, the Wolverines will enjoy two bye weeks in 2024.

Below is the full schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7 vs. Texas

Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 21 vs. USC

Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5 at Washington

BYE

Oct. 19 at Illinois

Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2 vs. Oregon

Nov. 9 at Indiana

BYE

Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 30 at Ohio State

Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan won't leave Ann Arbor for the first five weeks of the season as fans will get to witness home games against blue blood programs Texas and USC.

The Wolverines will then make a trip out west to visit Washington, before returning home for the bye week. According to a press release, it'll be the Wolverines' first trip to Seattle since 2001, and just the fifth all-time. Michigan holds a 2-2 record against Washington in Seattle.

With Washington's move to the Big Ten, the Huskies and Wolverines have mutually agreed to cancel the 2028 game of the home-and-home series, which was rescheduled from the 2020 COVID season.

Notably, Michigan has a bye week just two weeks before its annual regular-season-ending clash with Ohio State.