According to reports, the Big Ten Conference has chosen its next commissioner in former CBS Sports and MLB executive Tony Petitti.

Petitti most recently worked for The 33rd Team and as President of Blizzard briefly. Prior to that he served as MLB’s Chief Operating Officer after years heading MLB Network. He was in charge from network launch. Previous to that Petitti worked at CBS Sports, most notably running CBS College Sports Network

With Petitti’s background in sports and entertainment, it sends a clear signal on the conference’s priorities. With a massive new media rights deal already in place, and USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024, Petitti’s goals will to be make sure the Big Ten is maximizing its potential with Fox, CBS, and NBC broadcasts and that the conference additions and schedule changes are implemented without issues.

Petitti replaces Kevin Warren who left the conference to become President of the Chicago Bears.







