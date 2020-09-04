Several have reported the Big Ten Presidents might re-vote today to start football sooner than later. Some obstacles have been cleared, but others remain. In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed the return of fall high school sports, which many believed at least signaled the Big Ten might be next. The Pac-12, which appears to be in lock-step with the Big Ten, announced it had an agreement for rapid COVID-19 testing. “This access to daily, rapid result testing is simply game changing,” Commissioner Larry Scott said. “It’s a major step for the return of safe sports competition in the Pac-12.” RELATED: ITF EXTRA: A Re-Vote Of Presidents And Possible Fall Big Ten Football?

Michigan Wolverines Football could return this fall if Presidents can be assured it's safe. (Lon Horwedel)

The tests won't be ready until later this month, however, indicating the league probably won't start until after the Oct. 10 date many Big Ten coaches are shooting for. That's led some to believe the most likely path forward for both conferences is to start around or after Thanksgiving, play abbreviated seasons and then possibly meet in the Rose Bowl ... just like old times. Yahoo.com's Dan Wetzel reported Scott didn’t shy away from saying he is in regular communication with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Nor did he hide his hope that the two leagues might link up for a season on their own schedule – maybe starting Thanksgiving, maybe just waiting until January, Wetzel wrote. They could play each other in the regular season, or maybe a postseason challenge. “A high priority for the Pac-12 would be to align our seasons,” Scott said. “It would be awesome to have some of the traditional postseason opportunities the Pac-12 and Big Ten have enjoyed with each other." At this point, that might be the Big Ten's most likely path forward. Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez told his school's athletic board medical officials were still gathering information to present to Presidents for review.



#Badgers AD Barry Alvarez, speaking to athletic board, notes medical officials still working to gather info (facts) to fashion a proposal for league's Presidents and Chancellors. Again, that doesn't sound like first and goal at the 1 just yet. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 4, 2020