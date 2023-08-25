On Friday night, the Big Ten Conference announced it will "debut a gameday student-athlete availability report for all football competition during the 2023 season." The conference also announced that it has partnered with U.S. Integrity to help monitor players, coaches and staff members from engaging in prohibited sports gambling.

All 14 Big Ten schools will be responsible for providing a player availability report no later than two hours before the start of each conference football game in the 2023 season, according to the press release.

"Big Ten institutions are responsible for submitting gameday availability reports prior to every contest this season. Information will be submitted by schools no later than two hours before scheduled kickoff times to the conference office and distributed on BigTen.org/FBReports and @B1GFootball on X (née Twitter). Breach of the gameday reporting policy will be subject to disciplinary action under the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy."

As is stated in the release, violation of the new policy could result in disciplinary action.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti also weighed in on the recent sports wagering issues that have surfaced throughout the conference, namely at the University of Iowa.

“The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance,” said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. “Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves. I’m grateful for the collaboration of our schools, coaches, and administrators.”