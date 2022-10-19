Michigan running back Blake Corum is aware of the Heisman hype that is starting to build around him. After his two-touchdown performance against Penn State, the postseason award talks are only getting stronger.

For Corum, he's aware of the noise but he is treating it as such. Only seven weeks into the season, he's appreciative for being talked about in the way he has been but there's plenty of football still left to be played.

"It's nice," Corum said on Inside Michigan Football this week. "It's really nice. It really is. I'm blessed to have people throwing that out there. I tell everyone, the award is at the end of the season. I have a good amount of games left, I have a lot to prove and I have to show people what I can do. Sounds good but we'll see at the end of the year."

As for the current day, the Wolverines are entering a bye week with the game against Michigan State looming.

While this week will be dedicated to rest and preparation for the Spartans, there are areas of Corum's game that he'd like to improve.

It's going to be a week filled with self-scouting.

"Have to evaluate myself over these first seven games to see where I can improve and what area I want to improve on," Corum said. "I think I said it before, there's really just getting out of some tackles. I feel like I break a good amount of tackles but there are some tackles when I watch film that shouldn't bring me down. I just did that back there, why am I letting that bring me down now? Just being consistent with the leg drive. Sometimes I scoot instead of lifting my legs up, lifting them up. Some tackles that I don't think I should be tackled on take me down. That's definitely something I want to improve on the next couple of games."