Michigan running back Blake Corum took to the field for the first time since his knee injury as he is searching to get back into similar form he had last season.

While he admitted that he is still very much in the warming-up process as the game against ECU felt like a tune-up game for him, his 77-yard, one-touchdown performance had him feeling good about things after the game.

"It felt great being back out there," Corum said. "Being able to cut, make some long runs. For me, that was my first time, honestly, being hit since the Ohio State game. It just felt great, man. It felt kind of like a warmup. This is what we were working for all offseason. It felt great to be back with those guys.

"More to come. Just excited to go back to the drawing table but definitely not satisfied with some of my runs. It was great to be out there."

While it's clear that the running game wasn't as effective as it could be, Corum said it's all part of the process as the team finds its stride as the season progresses.

He also made sure to give the Pirates credit for stopping the run and making sure it was a focus throughout the game.

"Last season, the first three games I didn't go over 100 either," Corum said. "You take those games and you kind of get back into the rhythm of things. ECU did a phenomenal job of stopping the run. That was the game plan and they did a pretty good job. We still had a run game, it wasn't like it wasn't there.

"If we really wanted to, we probably could've tried to get over 100 yards, me or Donovan or any of the other running backs. We had guys like Roman and J.J., they were slinging it."