Michigan running back Blake Corum continues to receive praise for his performance in the victory over Maryland on Saturday.

This time, it's on a national level.

The Doak Walker Award announced on Tuesday that Corum has been named its national running back of the week for Week 4. The Doak Walker Award is an award given to the nation's top running back.

Corum finished the game with 30 carries, 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Corum's 243 yards on the ground, the seventh-best total in Michigan history, represented 52.5 percent of the Wolverines' 463 total yards and was all of their team rushing total. The junior now leads the nation with nine touchdowns. For the moment, he tops Michigan's career list at 6.47 yards per rushing attempt, just ahead of Jon Vaughn's 6.29 from 1989-90.

Corum’s 243 yards on the ground, the seventh-best total in Michigan history, represented 52.5 percent of the Wolverines’ 463 total yards and was all of their team rushing total. The junior now leads the nation with nine touchdowns. For the moment, he tops Michigan’s career list at 6.47 yards per rushing attempt, just ahead of Jon Vaughn’s 6.29 from 1989-90.

The 5-8, 210-pounder from Marshall, Va., is the first Michigan running back to rush for over 200 yards in a game since Karan Higdon (Wisconsin, 2017) and his 243 yards were the most rushing yards in a game by a Wolverine since Denard Robinson ran for 258 yards in 2010 against Notre Dame.

The Wolverines travel to Iowa on Saturday for a Noon ET Big Ten tilt on FOX.