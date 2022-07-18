Blake Corum named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Blake Corum broke on to the national scene for the Wolverines in 2021. Corum rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns while also adding 24 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. With Hassan Haskins off to the NFL and Corum now back to full health many are expecting Corum to be one of the best backs in the country in 2022. The Maxwell Football Club agrees.

Blake Corum has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The Maxwell Award is given to the nation's best player each season.

In 2021, Blake Corum was All-B1G and a semifinalist for the Paul Hornung Award.

He has been named a preseason All-American by Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation.