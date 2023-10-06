Saturday could be a day to remember for Blake Corum.

For a player as decorated as Corum, it's hard to imagine there being many more memorable days. But at the same time, Corum's decorated career has now earned him an opportunity to etch his name in Michigan lore.

The senior running back has an opportunity on Saturday to be the program's rushing touchdown leader among players who played their entire careers in the 21st century.

Corum currently has 40 rushing touchdowns in 35 games as a Wolverine. Three rushing touchdowns on Saturday will put him all alone in third place for the most career rushing touchdowns in Michigan history.

It's not catapulting into third place that would be most special, though.

The two names directly in front of Corum, who currently sits fifth in program history, are Mike Hart (41 career rushing touchdowns) and Denard Robinson (42 career rushing touchdowns).

Ironically enough, Hart, who played at Michigan from 2004-07, and Robinson, who spent time in Ann Arbor from 2009-12, are both employed by the program and will be in attendance in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Passing Robinson, the Assistant Director of Player Personnel, in the record books is one thing, but passing Hart — Corum's position coach — will be a unique moment for two of the better running backs in program history.

Hart joked on Tuesday that he'll do whatever it takes to keep Corum behind him in the record books.

"No more touchdowns for Blake," Hart said on Wednesday. "No more. It'll be Kalel [Mullings]."

Hart is fully aware of the opportunity presented to Corum on Saturday, but he said on Wednesday the senior running back hadn't talked with him about it yet.

"No, he hasn't said it yet. He's probably thinking it. He'll probably say it today, honestly... He's close. He's one away, so he better get it this week. He better get past me this week, to be honest with you."

As an ultimate competitor, Hart said that when Corum inevitably passes him, he won't mind one bit.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Hart said. "It's something that he's worked for, and hopefully we'll get him as high as we can on that record chart before he's out of here."

Although Corum is quickly approaching Hart's touchdown mark, there's one mark that Corum likely won't touch.

"As long as he doesn't catch my yardage record, I'm okay. Actually, I wish he would catch it. That'd be awesome. That's a lot of yards."

Hart is Michigan's all-time rushing yards leader with 5,040, which is 500 more than Robinson, the next Wolverine on the list.

Corum currently has 2,917 rushing yards in his career, which is significantly behind Hart.

The 22-year-old Marshall, Virginia, native would be the first to say that personal accolades don't compare to team success, but the opportunity to pass two staff members in the record books in one game is undeniably unique.

Corum needs two touchdowns on Saturday in Minneapolis — where he started his Michigan career, coincidentally — to pass Hart. He's run for at least two touchdowns 11 times in his Michigan career.

To pass both Hart and Robinson, Corum will need three touchdowns, something he's done four times in his career.