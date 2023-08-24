As a surprise to absolutely no one, Michigan running back Blake Corum was named one of the six captains selected by his peers on Thursday to lead the program on the field during a pivotal season for the program.

Funnily enough, each of the six captains was part of a key group of players that announced they would forgo the draft and return to the U-M program for one final season.

The events that have happened with Corum and his knee since the Illinois game last season have been well-publicized but he knows that his consistency and presence in the building have resonated with the program.

"It feels great being able to be selected captain," Corum said. "Being a leader of the team is definitely something—probably my biggest achievement. Bigger than any other achievement that I can think of that I have had in my life or anything like that. Definitely feels great being able to, like I said, lead the team. It's amazing."

When making a checklist of things he wanted to achieve by returning to the program, being named captain was one of those boxes.

With one box ticked and many more he's set to work on, he's allowing himself a little time to reflect and be appreciative before the grind of the season kicks off next week.

"Definitely one of the reasons," Corum said. "Definitely one of the reasons I came back. I was hoping I was going to be able to be captain and I am. It means a lot. It shows my consistency since I got here, people respect that. It means a lot."