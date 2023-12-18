Last season, Blake Corum was a Heisman Trophy frontrunner before he suffered a season-ending injury in the first half of Michigan's 19-17 win over Illinois. Corum was having one of the best seasons by any running back in recent college football history, and the game against Illinois, as Corum has said many times, was supposed to be his last game in the Big House.

However, Corum essentially missed the team's final three games of the season, carrying the ball just twice against Ohio State before electing to have surgery during the week of the Big Ten Championship Game.

The starting running back was forced to watch from afar as Michigan won its second consecutive Big Ten title, and he couldn't do anything but look on as the Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

Less than two weeks after the season-ending loss, Corum announced that he would go against the advice of head coach Jim Harbaugh and return to Michigan for his senior season.

This year, as a senior, Corum hasn't had the same production he had last year in terms of yards, but he's been unstoppable from inside the five-yard line, and he's racked up touchdowns at a higher rate than any Wolverine running back before him.

Through 13 games, Corum has totaled 24 touchdowns, which is four more than Hassan Haskins' 20 in the 2021 season. Additionally, Corum has tied Anthony Thomas for the most career rushing touchdowns by any Michigan player with 55.

Because of his tremendous season, Corum has been named one of the three recipients of the Comeback Player of the Year award. Although Corum was highly productive last year as a junior, he missed arguably the team's three most important games due to his injury.

Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs and Virginia running back Mike Hollins also received the award. Corum is the second Wolverine to receive the award (which was first presented in 2018), joining Aidan Hutchinson, who won it in 2021.

It'll take just one Corum touchdown — something he's done in every game this season — in the Rose Bowl to break the all-time record and etch his name in Michigan lore.