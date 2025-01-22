Michigan brings full-court press to 2026 four-star RB Savion Hiter's school

Michigan has already shown how much of a priority 2026 four-star running back Savion Hiter is for its recruiting class and it continues to roll out the red carpet for one of the best running backs in the class.

Hiter took to social media on Wednesday to show his appreciation for the U-M staff to come out to his high school.

And it was quite a presence for the Wolverines, which included head coach Sherrone Moore, GM Sean Magee, running backs coach Tony Alford, offensive line coach Grant Newsome and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.