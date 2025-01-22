Michigan brings full-court press to 2026 four-star RB Savion Hiter's school

Michigan has already shown how much of a priority 2026 four-star running back Savion Hiter is for its recruiting class and it continues to roll out the red carpet for one of the best running backs in the class.
Hiter took to social media on Wednesday to show his appreciation for the U-M staff to come out to his high school.
And it was quite a presence for the Wolverines, which included head coach Sherrone Moore, GM Sean Magee, running backs coach Tony Alford, offensive line coach Grant Newsome and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
Hiter's relationship with Alford has been a catalyst for this recruitment for months and only continues to get stronger.
"My relationship with Coach Alford has grown stronger since my freshman year," Hiter told Maize & Blue Review recently. "We talk all the time, my conversations with him are different, he challenges me. He’s already showing me how he can develop me and giving me tips I can use in my game right now to make me better. So I feel like I would be in good hands with him."
