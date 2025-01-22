Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Three key position groups for U-M

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Today's show we look at three pivotal position groups for next year. Also, with the season done, how did everyone like the new playoff system? Analysis of ESPN's way too early top 25 list.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:49
Corners 3:50-14:39
WR's 14:40-26:02
QB's 26:03-34:31
Way too early rankings 34:32-41:05
End of the college football season 41:06-1:05:14
