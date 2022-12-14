The American Football Coaches Association has announced their annual All-American list and four Wolverines have been honored. Blake Corum and Olu Oluwatimi received first team honors, while Mike Morris and Jake Moody were named to second team.

Blake Corum enters rare air as a unanimous All-American for 2022. Corum is the 28th unanimous All-American in Michigan football history. He is the third unanimous All-American at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. He joins Aidan Hutchinson and Jabrill Peppers, each were Heisman finalists.







Blake Corum

Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (RB)

Football Writers Association of America: First team (RB)

Associated Press: First team (RB)

Sporting News: First team (RB)

AFCA: First team (RB) Doak Walker Award Finalist ... 2022 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year ... Maxwell Award, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist ... PFFCollege's highest-graded season ever by a RB (95.9) ... NCAA's No. 8 rusher (1,463 yards), tied-No. 6 scorer (114 points) in 11 GP ... Averaged 136.4 rushing yards per game in Big Ten play with 12 TDs ... Historic production despite seven games with zero fourth-quarter touches

Olu Oluwatimi

Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (OL)

Football Writers Association of America: First team (OL)

Associated Press: Second team (OL)

Sporting News: First team (OL)

AFCA: First team (OL) Alternate captain ... U-M's first-ever Outland Trophy Winner ... Rimington Trophy winner ... All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media) ... Anchors U-M's No. 6 rushing offense (243 yards per game) with 38 rushing TDs ... Charged with zero sacks, nine pressures in 360 pass-blocking snaps



Jake Moody

Walter Camp Football Foundation: Second team (PK)

Associated Press: Second team (PK)

AFCA: Second team (PK) Two-time Lou Groza Award Finalist and Michigan's first-ever winner ... Two-time Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year ... Three points shy of single-season scoring record at Michigan ... Made 26-of-32 field goals with a long of 40-plus in seven games ... NCAA leader in combined touchbacks and fair catches (74) during kickoffs ... NCAA leader or tied in total points (135), field goals per game (2.0), field goals made (26)

Mike Morris