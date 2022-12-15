Blake Corum had an incredible season, one that had many talking Heisman throughout his campaign. A late season injury derailed many of those dreams, but award season has not been quiet for Corum. He is a unanimous All-American and now, the Chicago Tribune has given him the Silver Football. The award given to the best player in the Big Ten each season, as voted on by the conference's coaches.

Corum is the second Wolverine in a row to win the award, following Aidan Hutchinson last season.

Coaches vote for first and second place, and are unable to vote for their own players.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the voting went as follows;Corum got five first-place and four second-place votes for 14 points, six ahead of Stroud (three firsts, two seconds) and eight more than Harrison (three firsts). Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon also received first-place votes.

Corum joins an elite list of former Michigan players to win the award.

1926: Benny Friedman, QB

1932: Harry Newman, QB

1940: Tom Harmon, RB

1947: Bump Elliott, RB

1957: Jim Pace, RB

1964: Bob Timberlake, QB

1968: Ron Johnson, RB

1976: Rob Lytle, RB

1978: Rick Leach, QB

1982: Anthony Carter, WR

1986: Jim Harbaugh, QB

1991: Desmond Howard, WR

1997: Charles Woodson, CB

2003: Chris Perry, RB

2004: Braylon Edwards, WR

2009: Brandon Graham, DE

2010: Denard Robinson, QB

2021: Aidan Hutchinson, DE

2022: Blake Corum, RB