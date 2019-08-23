News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 18:11:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Big 2021 Targets Looking To Visit Michigan

Qern7xjmnsm3txhmzdnl
Four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin visited Michigan this summer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest on a pair of top 2021 targets planning to visit soon in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly Michigan football recruiting segment.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}