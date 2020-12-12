 Breaking Down Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting Signee Isaiah Barnes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-12 19:55:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Breaking Down Michigan Hoops Signee Isaiah Barnes

Chicago wing Isaiah Barnes has signed with Michigan Wolverines basketball recruiting, Juwan Howard.
Chicago wing Isaiah Barnes has signed with Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a 2021 hoops signee in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}