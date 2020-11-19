 Father Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Tyler Martin Talks Weekend Visit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 20:48:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Father Of Michigan Commit Tyler Martin Talks Weekend Visit

New England linebacker Tyler Martin is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
New England linebacker Tyler Martin is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest from the father of Michigan linebacker commit Tyler Martin in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}