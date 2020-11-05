 Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Recent Talk With Josh Gattis
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Michigan, Recent Conversation With Josh Gattis

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.

However, Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris is playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom this winter and had an opportunity to practice with his team for ‘contact days’ last month.

“It was good to be able to get out there and start competing with each other,” Morris said. “We’re just working on getting back to playing football and getting the offense in. We’re just preparing for our season.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

On the recruiting front, Morris has offers in hand from Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.

With the ongoing dead period, Morris has not been able to make any visits. But he does have his eye three potential trips.

“Recruiting has been the same for the last seven months,” Morris said. “I’m staying in contact with the same schools and talking to them about possible visits for the spring. I’ve been talking the most to Penn State, Missouri and Texas about visits. Those are three I haven’t seen yet.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}